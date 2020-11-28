Why are Hyderabadis trending ‘Baigan Ka Yogi’ on Twitter?

Hyderabad: It appears as if the visit of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to Hyderabad on Saturday has not gone down well with the netizens of the city.

Yogi Adityanath was in the city to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

The netizens of the city, however, didn’t spare the UP chief minister and started trending #BaiganKaYogi on Twitter, just ahead of his visit. The hashtag was trending in the city till the filing of this report.

Interestingly, the word ‘baigan’ is a popular term used in Hyderabad as a slang to describe scenarios that are impossible.

Many Twitter users mocked Yogi and expressed their anger against his previous comments on changing the names of several places in Telangana, including Hyderabad.

In 2018, Yogi Adityanathhad said that the BJP will change the name of Hyderabad to ‘Bhagyanagar’. Later, he had also said in an election rally that the name of Karimnagar will be changed to ‘Karipuram’.

Several other internet users shared memes to poke fun at the BJP leader.

Here are some of the reactions: