Why #BoycottPatanjali is trending on Twitter?

New Delhi: Many Twitterati on Tuesday targeted Pantajali Ayurved Company of Baba Ramdev. They alleged that despite depending on farmers, no one from the company have given any statement in favour of the ongoing protest against the farm laws.

One of the Twitterati wrote, “Patanjali is running only on the grace of farmer’s items, but see the fun no single word from industrialist baba Ramdev”.

Another person wrote, ” I @taniska2_ not a farmer but stand with our farmers because no farmers no food. If you agree please RT #BoycottPatanjali”.

On Twitter, “#BoycottPatanjali” started trending after Tribal Army founder Hansraj Meena tweeted, “We Stand With Farmers. #BoycottPatanjali”

A section of Twitterati demanded #BoycottPatanjali over quality of Patanjali products.

A Twitterati wrote, “Patanjali is manufacturing substandard products,be it honey,grocery or chavanprash. Avoid consuming contaminated edible items & #BoycottPatanjali products

Now it has been proved that product range has imported ingredients & has nothing swadeshi in it Farzi Ram Yadav @pyptharidwar “.

Meanwhile, the agitation of farmers against the three agricultural laws passed by the Centre continued for the 20th successive day.

Now, the farmers are warning to again block the Chilla border that had re-opened for the last few days.

In a press conference held on Tuesday on the Singhu border, farmer leaders threatened to completely block the Chilla border connecting Delhi and Noida on Wednesday.