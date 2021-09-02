Why does US lose all its wars?

After the American troops retreating from Afghanistan questions are being asked: Why the most powerful country in the world, which has the most modern army and air force with the latest technology could not defeat the Taliban?

American experts are wondering why the US is not winning any war in recent history. There is another important question being asked whether the American shall lose its stake in Afghanistan at a time when China and Russia are establishing ties with the Taliban?

BBC Urdu News has published an article by Zubair Ahmed to find out the answers to the above questions.

In defending the US, Zubair Ahmed writes, many people say that the Americans had many successes in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The University of Chicago’s professor Tom Cassidy says, “The US army had hunted down Osama bin Laden and killed him, destroyed Al-Qaeda and killed or arrested many of its prominent leaders. The US created infrastructure in Afghanistan, opened schools for women due to which an educated class has come up in that country.

“The so-called militant group of Islamic state in Iraq was destroyed, dictators like Saddam Hussein and Col. Gaddafi were overthrown. Are all these successes not important?,” Prof. Cassidy asks.

US lost five major wars after 1945

But many people in America, according to the BBC article, agree that the US had failed to root out the terrorism in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. The Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and their coming to power is the biggest proof of the US failure.

The US had won almost all the major wars it fought before1945. However, the US was unable to get any significant victory in its wars abroad. America fought five major wars after 1945 including Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan in addition to some minor wars in Somalia, Yemen and Libya. Except for the Gulf War in 1991, America lost all other wars.

Carter Malkasian, Ahmed writes, had worked for the US Administration in Afghanistan for many years, and on the basis of his experiences he has written a book “The American war in Afghanistan- A history” which was released on July 1, 2021.

Carter Malkasian shed light on a very interesting aspect in his book. He said, “All the wars before 1945 were fought between the countries and the US won these wars. But America lost all the wars in recent history where its opponents were local rebel militants who, though, were weak in military power but more courageous and determined.”

Defeat is a different thing but the way the US army men were returned ignominiously from Benghazi, Somalia, Saigon and now Kabul has made their defeat more shocking and disgraceful.

Why does the US lose its wars?

The experts, writes Ahmed, say that the reasons are many and one of the major reasons is not understanding the local culture well.

An American foreign policy expert and professor of Swarthmore College, Dominic Tierney said in an email interview to BBC, “The wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Libya were major civil wars and hence the superior force and the deadlier firepower could not guarantee victories in these wars especially when a country like the US was ignorant of the local culture and fought an enemy who was more knowledgeable and determined.

US performance in battlefield

Dominic Tierney in his book “The right to lose a war, America in an Age of Un-winnable Conflicts” admitted that the US had lost all its wars. In his thought-provoking book, Dominic Terny wrote how America tried hard to spur its forces for dangerous guerilla warfare and had to do a lot of efforts to match the enemy’s tactics. Consequently, most of the major wars America fought abroad resulted in defeats and the US always found unable to extricate itself from the quandary which led to grave consequences for the US troops and its allies.”

George W. Bush’s speech writer David Frum, writes Ahmed, had initially supported the war in Iraq but now he has changed his opinion. He wrote in an article, “We thought that we were prepared to make Iraq a better place but we were conceited, ignorant and haughty and were responsible for all the human tragedies which did not prove in the interest of anyone – neither Americans nor the local people or the region.”

The major cause of US defeat

The Jawaharlal Nehru university’s West Asia affairs expert Professor Aftab Kamal Pasha also blames the American ignorance of the local culture as a major cause for their defeats.

Speaking to the BBC Pasha said, “The Americans neither understand the cultures of other countries nor have any desire to do so. Dick Chiney, the former Vice President of the USA, and the former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld openly used to say that when the US troops enter into Iraq the Shiites will rebel against Saddam Husain and will welcome the American troops with garlands. Where was the rebellion, where was the reception? It was a big delusion concerning Iraq’s internal situation and the Iraqi society.”

Prof. Pasha cites one more example of America’s defeat in Afghanistan and said, ”In Afghanistan, the American troops faced difficult terrains, deep valleys, formidable mountains and caves which were the hideouts of the Taliban. While the militants were fully aware of those terrains the American troops were not.

Whenever the American troops felt any danger they used to bomb heavily with their full fire power and destroy the whole area.

Nationalism, ideology and religious war

In the Vietnam war, the North Vietnamese government set up a communist guerrilla force known as ‘Vietcong’ whose communist ideology and national aspirations overwhelmed the Americans. The American army personnel used to wonder whose war are they waging thousands of kilometers away from their country and for whom? The Vietcongs who were ready to sacrifice their lives for their ideology had succeeded in defeating the American troops.

The US troops faced, the BBC article continues, the same situation against the Taliban as the militants not only made it their country’s war but succeeded in turning it into a religious one.

Prof. Dominic Tierney says, “The Taliban had a goal which was a combination of religious, racial and national fervor. Contrary to the Taliban the Afghan government had failed to enthuse in its troops any zeal for democracy, human rights or National spirit.

Arthur Malkasian says, “The Taliban were highly influenced by religion which made them powerful in the war. They had made themselves as representatives of Islam and appealed for resistance to end the foreign occupation of their country. Their views had deeply influenced the Afghans.”

“The common Afghans are not fundamentalist but they are proud of being Muslims. On the other hand, the government troops had no such religious fervor and they were fighting the war without any goal.

Taliban’s fervor for Jihad

According to Carter Malkasian, Ahmed writes, the number of Afghans who were prepared to die for the Taliban was more and the Taliban benefited with their numbers on the battlefront. Malkasian had spent considerable time in Afghanistan and had the opportunity to meet the Taliban supporters.

He recorded a statement of a Taliban leader in his book, “Everyday I hear about the incidents where the policemen or the army troops are killed. I am not sure if they have any motivation to fight the Taliban. Most of these policemen and army men are fighting for the sake of American dollars as they are given good remuneration but they lack the spirit to defend the government while the Talibans are motivated in their Jihad.”

According to Prof. Pasha, the BBC article says, whenever Taliban venture out into the battleground they are always ready for martyrdom. The priority of the American and Afghan government troops, on the other hand, was to save their lives.

The American troops were fighting for a country that was not theirs. They were not as motivated as the Taliban who were fighting for their country and they turned this conflict into a religious war which created sympathy for them amongst the common Afghans.

What lessons did the US get from these defeats?

Ahmed writes that the American leadership has not learnt any lesson from Saigon and Vietnam. It is alleged that, in the year 1993, the US repeated the same old mistake while undertaking Military operations in Somalia.

The ghastly scenes of dead American marines being dragged through the Mogadishu roads were condemned around the world. Americans were seething with anger by seeing these scenes and they became very emotional. It was a turning point for American involvement in Africa.

In October 1993, the American troops raided Somalian capital Mogadishu to catch the powerful Somalian warlord General Mohammed Farah and his companions but they faced very stiff resistance from Farah’s Militias.

Two American Black Hawk helicopters were downed and 18 American marines and two UN army men were killed. At that time, America was leading the UN mission in Somalia to end the civil war in that country.

America withdrew its forces within six months from Somalia and the failure of this mission has made America cautious to intervene in African conflicts.

Prof. Dominic says that there are many lessons to be learned and the most significant lesson according to him is not to start a second war before the end of the first one. Do not initiate war on religious or ethical grounds and explore every possibility to settle the conflicts through negotiation.

“Fix the targets which you can achieve and remember that ending the war is much more difficult than starting it”.

US interests in Afghanistan after the US troops withdrawal

Prof. Pasha cautioned, Ahmed writes in his article, that the US has been defeated in Afghanistan but the friendship between Russia and China and their growing interest in Afghanistan will keep the Americans engaged in the area.

Prof. Pasha says, “The professed aim of the US and its allies in Afghanistan and Iraq was country building, democracy, human rights and women’s education which was merely a smokescreen. The main goal was to keep China and Russia away from these countries and to lessen the influence of Russia in West Asian countries”.

“But after this defeat, the American policy has failed and the new US policy will be how to keep China and Russia away from Afghanistan. The US shall once again require the help of Pakistan who has a significant influence over the Taliban.”

Some people say that the US must establish a direct relationship with the Taliban. According to the BBC article, some indications of cooperation were reflected in the wake of recent explosions outside Kabul airport.

Russia and China being in the League is a cause of worry for the US. The US is also apprehensive that Afghanistan will once again become a safe haven for the extremist organizations who will carry out attacks on American military installations inside and outside the USA.

Can the US send its troops once again into Afghanistan?

The article quotes Prof Pasha as saying that the US was not happy with Pakistan and it had moved away from that country. However, the US had taken Pakistan’s help in concluding a deal with the Taliban and sought a guarantee that the retreating Americans would not be attacked. And since the American policy has failed in Afghanistan the US will need Pakistan’s help once again in the days to come.”

America would need a person like Pakistan’s former President and military leader Gen Pervez Musharraf who had supported George W. Bush in 2001 during the US invasion of Afghanistan. Prof Pasha further says that the pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan shall be increased. It will be interesting to see whether or not he is able to complete his tenure in the office.

Prof DominicTierney says,”President Joe Biden is deadly against another major war in Afghanistan, but if there is any human crisis or an upswing in terrorist organizations or when Afghanistan becomes an arena for the proxy wars of big countries then the US may definitely intervene”, BBC Urdu concludes its article.