Why is KCR shy to flag off Hajj pilgrims?

Hyderabad: It seems that after the 2018 elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has decided to distance itself from Muslims. The Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao last visited Haj House in 2017 to flag off the Hajj pilgrims batch. Since then he had never ever visited Hajj House nor had he given any message to the pilgrims.

Even after the formation of separate Telangana, the Chief Minister maintained the tradition of seeing off the Hajj pilgrims by flagging off their batch. This tradition has been ended now.

Before 2014, it was a tradition for the state’s chief minister to reach the Hajj house to oversee the arrangements for the pilgrims.

The last Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy or Dr K Rosaiah visited Hajj House to seek blessings from the pilgrims for the welfare and prosperity of the state even when the Telangana movement was at its peak.

Dr Rajasekhar Reddy during his reign reached the Hajj house to see off the pilgrims batch even when he was ill and advised by the doctors to take rest.

KCR has not yet visited the Haj House to see off any of the 2022 Hajj pilgrims’ batches.

The CM had visited the Haj House to see off the pilgrims in 2017 for the last time.

Due to Covid-19, the Hajj batches have not left for Saudi Arabia and now the Hajj has been resumed from this year.

It seems that the chief minister is afraid of BJP and trying to carefully maintain a distance from the Muslims for political reasons.

The reverence displayed by Dr Rajasekhar Reddy, Dr. K Rosaiah and Kiran Reddy in seeing off the Hajj pilgrims was unprecedented.