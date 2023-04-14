Why is KCR silent on 12 pc Muslim reservation? Shabbir downplays govt Iftar

Hyderabad: Former Leader of Opposition Mohammad Ali Shabbir on Thursday rejected Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims on minority welfare, saying KCR tried to mislead Muslims on the occasion of the Iftar party.

He said that “in the last nine years, not a single promise made to Muslims has been fulfilled and the implementation of schemes of the Congress government has been stopped. At the iftar party, KCR claimed that Congress spent Rs 1,200 crore on minority welfare in 10 years, while the BRS government had allocated Rs 12,000 crore for minority welfare in nine years.”

Mohammad Ali Shabbir said that “there is a need to review the allocation of funds for minorities in terms of the overall budget. In united Andhra Pradesh, the budget was Rs 85,000 crore. Today, the state’s budget has gone up to Rs 2.56 lakh crore. The combined budget of the two Telugu states is Rs 5.56 lakh crore.”

He said that the minorities constitute 14 percent of Telangana’s population but only Rs 2,200 crore has been allocated in the budget. If KCR was really serious about minority welfare, he should have allocated 14 percent of the total budget for minority welfare. An attempt was made to please the ears of Muslims in iftar and the agenda of participating in national politics was presented.

He said that the 4 percent reservation provided by the Congress party to Muslims has been reduced to 3 percent, but till date, there has been no official clarification. He said the KCR government had failed to continue the steps taken by Congress for the educational and economic development of minorities.

He said that “for the last nine years, not a single Muslim has been provided loans by the Minority Finance Corporation. KCR had promised 12 percent reservation to Muslims but no initiative has been taken in this regard till date. The chief minister made no mention of the promise of 12 percent reservation at the Iftar party. During the last nine years, the implementation of post-matric scholarships, fee reimbursement, and scholarship schemes has been stopped. Many minority colleges have shut down as a result of the abolition of the fee reimbursement scheme.”

Mohammad Ali Shabbir said that in the last nine years, Muslims have suffered huge losses at the educational and economic level, for which Chief Minister KCR is responsible. He said that land has not been allotted for the Islamic Center till date. The promise of construction of Rubat in Ajmer and development of Dargah Jahangir Piran has not been fulfilled.