Why is PM still silent on violence-hit Manipur, asks Congress

"Why doesn't he (Modi) visit the state and make an appeal for reconciliation between communities? Why can't he at least encourage an all-Party delegation to go to Manipur?" Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th June 2023 3:41 pm IST
Cheetah reintroduction: PM Modi pathological liar, says Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (left) and PM Modi (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “still silent” on the violence in Manipur and why he doesn’t visit the state and make an appeal for reconciliation.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also asked why the prime minister does not encourage an all-party delegation to visit Manipur.

“There appears to be no letting up in the enormous disaster that has engulfed Manipur for the past seven weeks. The Home Minister visited belatedly after a month and the nation must be thankful for small mercies,” Ramesh said on Twitter.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Manipur violence: Members of Kuki community hold protest outside Shah’s residence

“But why is the Prime Minister still silent? Why doesn’t he visit the state and make an appeal for reconciliation between communities? Why can’t he at least encourage an all-Party delegation to go to Manipur?” he also asked.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th June 2023 3:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button