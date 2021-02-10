Why Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have planned a virtual date this Valentine’s Day

Mumbai, Feb 10 : Bollywood couple Ishita Dutta and husband Vatsal Sheth won’t be together on Valentine’s Day, as Vatsal will be away on February 14 owing to shooting commitment. So, the couple has planned a virtual date.

“Since Vatty (Vatsal) will be away shooting, we’ve thought of a long virtual dinner. We would have each other’s favorite dish and talk as much as we can. All thanks to the internet, we have these facilities that weren’t there earlier. A huge shoutout to everyone for Valentine’s Day. Let’s show some love for the ones who matter,” Ishita tells IANS.

“To be honest, every day is like a Valentine’s Day with us. We enjoy our chai and coffee breaks, soaking in the sunlight together and just doing normal things with each other. We aren’t too heavy on partying and going out. However, we do go out to eat my favourite pancakes or a cosy dinner,” she says.

The couple got married in 2017 in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.