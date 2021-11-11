Why Malala’s marriage left Taslima Nasreen disappointed

Birmingham: Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen is disappointed over Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai’s decision to marry a Pakistani man.

Nasreen on her Twitter account wrote, “Quite shocked to learn Malala married a Pakistani guy. She is only 24. I thought she went to Oxford University for study, she would fall in love with a handsome progressive English man at Oxford and then think of marrying not before the age of 30”.

Quite shocked to learn Malala married a Pakistani guy. She is only 24. I thought she went to Oxford university for study, she would fall in love with a handsome progressive English man at Oxford and then think of marrying not before the age of 30. But.. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) November 9, 2021

Further she wrote, “Some misogynist Taliban are happy with Malala because she married a Muslim, a Pakistani and she married when she is very young”.

Some misogynist talibans are happy with Malala because she married a Muslim, a Pakistani and she married when she is very young. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) November 10, 2021

In an interview with Vogue in the month of June, Malala said, “I still don’t understand why people have to get married”. Sharing the article, Nasreen wrote, “She was more matured in July”.

She was more matured in July. pic.twitter.com/fGOPGZU8my — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) November 10, 2021

Malala married PCB official

Recently, Malala married Asser Malik, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official. She tied the knot in a small nikkah ceremony at Birmingham home.

Later, several celebrities and political figures took to social media to congratulate Malala.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “Congratulations, Malala and Asser! Sophie and I hope you enjoyed your special day – we’re wishing you a lifetime of happiness together.”

Congratulations, Malala and Asser! Sophie and I hope you enjoyed your special day – we’re wishing you a lifetime of happiness together. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 9, 2021

Actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated the Nobel laureate, re-sharing the post on her Instagram story. “Congratulations @malala. Wishing you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision (sic)!!”

Malala, who at age 17 became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, became a global celebrity when an assassination attempt was made on her in 2012 in retaliation for her activism when she was only 15. A bullet pierced her head and she was flown from Pakistan to Birmingham in a critical condition.