Why netizen asks Saina Nehwal to ‘learn something from Ronaldo’?

By Sameer|   Published: 25th July 2021 1:34 pm IST
Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal [Twitter]

New Delhi: Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal’s post on Instagram and Twitter triggered a row. One of the netizens asked her to ‘learn something from Ronaldo’.

In the post, she can be seen holding a soft drink bottle to celebrate Indian athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics. In the caption, she wrote, “Our true heroes, our pride, our Olympians, are ready to strike at #Tokyo2020 and I’m cheering for them. Come on guys, I know you’ll make us proud. Here’s a #ThumsUp4India. Go team, sab #PalatDe! Here’s how you can show your support https://bit.ly/3itah67 @ThumsUpOfficial”.

Many netizens criticized her for promoting unhealthy lifestyle and some of the even compared her with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who asked people to ‘drink water’ at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal’s husband and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap termed the row ‘silly’. In a telephonic conversation with a media person, he said that the row can be due to the Ronaldo incident, New Indian Express reported.

He further appreciated the campaign of the soft drink company.

