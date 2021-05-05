Why no transparency in COVID foreign aid data, Rahul Gandhi asks Centre

New Delhi: Hinting that the Government of India is hiding data regarding foreign aid received during the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked why there is no transparency regarding the medical supplies sent from across the world.

“Questions about Covid foreign aid: What all supplies has India received? Where are they? Who is benefiting from them? How are they allocated to states? Why no transparency? Any answers, GOI?” the former Congress president tweeted.

Earlier in the day, quoting a news report about the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data regarding the unemployment rate in the country, Gandhi slammed the BJP government in the Centre and said it failed in the fight against COVID-19.

Questions about Covid foreign aid:



– What all supplies has India received?

– Where are they?

– Who is benefitting from them?

– How are they allocated to states?

– Why no transparency?



Any answers, GOI? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2021

“There are neither vaccines nor employment. The public is facing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. The Modi-government absolutely failed,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Gandhi had repeatedly criticised the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Central government and Prime Minister Modi.

Yesterday he targeted the BJP-led government over its going ahead with the central vista project even as the country has been hit by a second wave of COVID-19, saying the amount could be used for fully vaccinating 45 crore Indians or for procuring one crore oxygen cylinders.

He also accused the Modi government of having a “complete lack of strategy” in dealing with COVID-19 and said in a tweet that a lockdown is now the only option.