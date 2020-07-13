Why not a church with temple and mosque at secretariat?: Church Federation

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telugu Churches (FTC) requested that a church be built along with a temple and a mosque in the new secretariat.

Anthoniraj Thumma, Executive Secretary of the Committee said, “There have been regular Christian workshops conducted at the secretariat. Every Wednesday during the lunch break, prayers were offered in the Association Hall of the K Block. After the inauguration of the church hall at the L Block by former Chief Minister Y.S Rajasekhar Reddy, the prayers were conducted there. We requested a different Church building which the mosque and temple had.”

“This is not the first time that we have requested a church but this is a long pending request with the government for the allotment of land in the secretariat,” added Anthoniraj.

Federation of Telugu Churches (FTC), is a state-level inter-denominational apex body of Archbishops and Bishops of mainline churches and heads of major Christian Denominations. It is also an official apex body of churches in the twin Telugu States consisting of Catholic, CSI, Methodist as well as Lutheran Churches, Church Heads of Baptist Mennonite, Salvation Army, and other denominations.

Meanwhile, the federation had also thanked the KCR government for assuring the safety and security of the Christian Community and for allotting the land for the Christian Burial Grounds in the GHMC area.