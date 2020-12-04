Why Raj govt is silent over health gear scam, asks BJP leader

Jaipur, Dec 4 : BJP National Secretary Alka Gurjar on Friday questioned the silence of the Rajasthan government at a time when corruption is at its peak amid the Covid-19 pandemic in state, and alleged that officials are openly misusing government funds in the name of the pandemic.

Gurjar said many scams have surfaced in Rajasthan, including mask scam, PPE kit scam and sanitiser scam. Innocent people are paying the cost of such scandals during the pandemic while the government is surprisingly silent, she added.

“Why is the state government silent over the scams involding important heath gears,” she asked.

Gurjar further said that the Covid-19 crisis is giving sleepless nights to the people, but the officials are busy minting money while the government seems to napping.

She said the state government and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should show more proactiveness and save the people from the corrupt officials amid the pandemic.

Gurjar also commented on the CM’s recent announcement in which he had said that people can approach him directly through email and share their concerns on diverse matters.

Gurjar said that the CM, who recently announced to connect with the people directly via email, is surprisingly silent despite seeing officials indulging in corrupt deals.

