Why are refugees converting to Christianity after CAA enactment

New Delhi: After the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), refugees from Rohingya and Afghanistan are reportedly converting to Christianity.

As per the reports, they are taking this step in order to claim Indian citizenship under the new law.

Muslims convert to Christianity for Indian Citizenship

During the ongoing assessment, Central Agencies found nearly 25 such cases wherein, Muslims from Afghanistan have converted to Christianity for Indian citizenship.

Head of the Afghan Church in South Delhi, Adib Ahmed Maxwell said that after the enactment of the law, there is a rise in the number of Afghan Muslims converting to Christianity.

Rohingya Muslims

Apart from Afghans, some of the Rohingya Muslims are also converting to Christianity. In order to get Indian Citizenship, they are claiming that they belong to Bangladesh.

Most of the Rohingya Muslims had entered India before 2012.

According to official data, 1,50,000 – 1,60,000 Afghan Muslims are residing in Delhi. Nearly, 40,000 Rohingya Muslims are living in India.

Citizenship Amendment Act

The CAA 2019 makes Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, Jains and Christians from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh eligible for India citizenship if they have entered India on or before 31st December 2014.

As Muslims from these three countries are not eligible for citizenship even if they have entered India before the cutoff date, they are getting ready to convert to other religions.

Last year, massive protests were also held after the enactment of law.