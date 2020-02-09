Why regional medium student must learn Spoken English?

A+ A-

Any regional language students face difficulties in higher education. Regional language students learn all subjects in his own language till matric, so he can score better marks in all the subjects. After matric, when he/she join any other course they face difficulty.

Adil, a Kannada medium school student tell his ordeal when he joins diploma course.

Adil said that when he joins diploma course, his entire classmate used to talk in English, even the lectures was in English. He faces difficulty in understanding the lectures.

Sometimes the other students tease him. He unable to understand a single word in English.

He joins spoken English classes. After 6 months, he can able to speak English,he can write an essay on his own, and can deliver speech in English himself. He scored 76 marks in English as well. He asks all Kannada medium students to join spoken English classes.