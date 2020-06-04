Why RSS not showing its valour at China border? mock Twitterati

Hyderabad: Amid a border standoff with China, Twitterati call RSS pracharaks who have been indoctrinated to show their muscles against unarmed civilians, to show their valour against Chinese army.

Taking to twitter, Prashant Bhushan, a public interest lawyer in the Supreme Court of India, reminded RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s claim and said: “Preparing an army takes six to seven months but we [RSS cadres] will be battle ready in two-three days…this is our capability and discipline that marks us apart,” said RSS Chief Bhagwat! Will the RSS show its valour at the China border in Ladakh now?

“Preparing an army takes six to seven months but we [RSS cadres] will be battle ready in two-three days…this is our capability and discipline that marks us apart,” said RSS Chief Bhagwat!

Will the RSS show its valour at the China border in Ladakh now? https://t.co/lMB4bPf4do — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) May 27, 2020

Ashok Swain, Professor of Peace and Conflict Research, Uppsala University, Sweden, writes: “This what Chinese soldiers have done to Indian soldiers in Ladakh! Why is Modi silent? Why no demand by Indian media for surgical strike? Where is Mohan Bhagwat’s RSS ‘Army’?:

This what Chinese soldiers have done to Indian soldiers in Ladakh!

Why is Modi silent? Why no demand by Indian media for surgical strike? Where is Mohan Bhagwat's RSS 'Army'? pic.twitter.com/pXaxHRDr0g — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 31, 2020

A journalist Swati Chaturvedi, referring to the report which quotes Mohan Bhagwat saying that RSS can prepare an Army within three days, writes on Twitter, “with China upping the ante I hope the RSS warriors are ready for battle”

https://t.co/mTAZSHeCkh with China upping the ante I hope the RSS warriors are ready for battle — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) May 27, 2020

Another twitter user Mehek asks “When is RSS contingent leaving for Ladakh? Nation needs them.”

When is RSS contingent leaving for Ladakh? Nation needs them. — Mehek (@MehekF) May 27, 2020

Following are the comments of other twitter users demanding to post RSS cadres to Indo-China border.

In the meantime he could seek RSS help to drive away China. RSS chief had claimed that while army would take 6 months to set up troops RSS could do it in 3 days @PMOIndia @narendramodi @sdpofindia (2/2) — MK Faizy (@MKFaisy) June 3, 2020

Don't know why Modi jee is so scared of confronting China head on inspite of continuous provocation be it Doklam, Ladakh or Arunachal.

Time to show Laal Ankhein and 56 inch…n lest we forget that RSS can get war ready in 3 days!



Jai Hind.#ChinaIndiaFaceoff — Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishekmissh) May 29, 2020

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had claimed in 2018 that "while Indian Army takes 6-7 months to prepare for a war, #RSS can be battle-ready within 3 days."



When will the RSS show its valour at the China border in Ladakh?#कहां_है_लाल_आंख pic.twitter.com/s1b6TtgeeS — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) June 3, 2020

*Modi is busy on counting money corona fund

*Media is busy on making fool to whole nation by pakistani locusts army & spy pegion

*RSS army has been hide in there own khaki chaddies and also RSS has been created to kill there own nation brothers.

*No surgical strike for china pic.twitter.com/yXgb0DQSh2 — Mirza Wasif Baig (@MirzaWasifBaig5) June 2, 2020

The most fit army in the world is RSS army 😜🤣😜 who are heading to Ladakh to conquer China . pic.twitter.com/Ch44XzeP79 — ruplekha (@RuplekhaMitra1) May 28, 2020

Dear @RSSorg



It's a high time to show you nationalism and solidarity towards your country. With immediate effect please post RSS cadre at Indo-China border.



P.S. Half pant mei mat bhejna, thand bahut hai…!#IndiaChinaFaceOff @HansrajMeena@Being_MR_@Kush_voice — Seemab (@iamSeemabsid) May 27, 2020

