Why RSS not showing its valour at China border? mock Twitterati

Hyderabad: Amid a border standoff with China, Twitterati call RSS pracharaks who have been indoctrinated to show their muscles against unarmed civilians, to show their valour against Chinese army.
Taking to twitter, Prashant Bhushan, a public interest lawyer in the Supreme Court of India, reminded RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s claim and said: “Preparing an army takes six to seven months but we [RSS cadres] will be battle ready in two-three days…this is our capability and discipline that marks us apart,” said RSS Chief Bhagwat! Will the RSS show its valour at the China border in Ladakh now?
Ashok Swain, Professor of Peace and Conflict Research, Uppsala University, Sweden, writes: “This what Chinese soldiers have done to Indian soldiers in Ladakh! Why is Modi silent? Why no demand by Indian media for surgical strike? Where is Mohan Bhagwat’s RSS ‘Army’?:
A journalist Swati Chaturvedi, referring to the report which quotes Mohan Bhagwat saying that RSS can prepare an Army within three days, writes on Twitter, “with China upping the ante I hope the RSS warriors are ready for battle”
Another twitter user Mehek asks “When is RSS contingent leaving for Ladakh? Nation needs them.”
Following are the comments of other twitter users demanding to post RSS cadres to Indo-China border.
