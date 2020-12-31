Why #SayNoTo31December is trending on Twitter ahead of New Year’s Eve?

By Sameer|   Published: 31st December 2020 3:08 pm IST
new year
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Night curfew that is imposed amid threat of coronavirus has almost killed the festive spirit of New Year. Now, some of the Twitterati are trying to prove that celebrating New Year as per Gregorian Calendar is not Indian culture.

As many started sharing their views against the New Year celebration, #SayNoTo31December started trending on Twitter.

One of them wrote, “There is nothing “secular” about New Year’s Day. It is based on the Gregorian Calendar, named for Pope Gregory. The change from Julian Calendar was made due to the shift in Easter. Motivation for this New Year date was also religious”.

READ:  No Australian has scored a ton against India at home since 2018

While another person wrote, “#Welcome2021 but in a right way, not by drinking liquor or consuming drugs or partying hard enough to lose your senses. Learn from this child on how to welcome new year”

Here are some other views of Twitterati  against the New Year Celebration.

READ:  Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar joins BJP, expelled later

Night curfew, restrictions

Meanwhile, ahead of New Year’s Eve, restrictions have been imposed in almost all the major cities across India.

In some of the cities, night curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure due to the threat of coronavirus.

In Hyderabad, even flyovers have been closed. Certain restrictions have been placed around Hussain Sagar too.

Globally, many countries have imposed restrictions on New Year parties. Some of them have even announced hefty fines in case of violations.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sameer|   Published: 31st December 2020 3:08 pm IST
Back to top button