Why #SayNoTo31December is trending on Twitter ahead of New Year’s Eve?

Hyderabad: Night curfew that is imposed amid threat of coronavirus has almost killed the festive spirit of New Year. Now, some of the Twitterati are trying to prove that celebrating New Year as per Gregorian Calendar is not Indian culture.
As many started sharing their views against the New Year celebration, #SayNoTo31December started trending on Twitter.
One of them wrote, “There is nothing “secular” about New Year’s Day. It is based on the Gregorian Calendar, named for Pope Gregory. The change from Julian Calendar was made due to the shift in Easter. Motivation for this New Year date was also religious”.
While another person wrote, “#Welcome2021 but in a right way, not by drinking liquor or consuming drugs or partying hard enough to lose your senses. Learn from this child on how to welcome new year”
Here are some other views of Twitterati against the New Year Celebration.
Night curfew, restrictions
Meanwhile, ahead of New Year’s Eve, restrictions have been imposed in almost all the major cities across India.
In some of the cities, night curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure due to the threat of coronavirus.
In Hyderabad, even flyovers have been closed. Certain restrictions have been placed around Hussain Sagar too.
Globally, many countries have imposed restrictions on New Year parties. Some of them have even announced hefty fines in case of violations.