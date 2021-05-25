Why Shruti Haasan was ‘excited’ for her parents’ divorce ?

Mumbai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan got married to actress-designer Sarik Thakur in 1988. The couple ended their 16 years of marriage in 2004 and are parents to two daughter Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.

Kamal Haasan and Sarika (Instagram)

Shruti was a teenager when her parents parted their ways. In recent interview with Zoom Digital, the actress opened up about her parents’ separation and said that she was glad that they parted ways since they weren’t getting along with each other. The Salaar actress further said that she is closer to her father and her mother is a part of her life.

“I was just excited for them (her parents) to live their own lives. I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should get along for some reason. They continue to be wonderful parents. I am particularly close to my dad. My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. It actually panned out for the best,” Shruti Haasan said.

Kamal Haasan and Sarika with their daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan (Instagram)

Calling them as ‘wonderful parents’, Shruti Haasan said, “They are both uniquely wonderful and beautiful people. They were not that beautiful together anymore. That does not take away their individual beauty as human beings. When they separated, I was very young, and it was very simple, they were happier apart than they were together.”

Before Sarika, Kamal Haasan was earlier married to dancer Vani Ganapathy for about ten years. They got divorced in 1988.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shruti Haasan, who appeared in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. She starred in several Hindi movies including Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others. She will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Prabhas ‘Salaar’.