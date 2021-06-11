Why Sushant had sleepless nights? When Rhea revealed details about Europe trip

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. While investigations by the Mumbai Police concluded that he had died by suicide, the case is currently being investigated by CBI.

Sushant’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty was accused of abetting the late actor’s suicide, defrauding him of crores of rupees and mental exploitation. Post this, she was in negative limelight for months and even received much hate online.

However, after staying mum for a long time, in August last year, Rhea had opened up about Sushant and their relationship. The actress had made many revelations related to the late actor in her first interview post his demise.

Rhea Chakraborty reveals shocking details

During the interview with India Today, Rhea brought up an interesting point about a hotel in Florence, central Italy. In 2019, October the couple Rhea and Sushant were on a Europe trip. Rhea revealed that she got to know about Sushant’s mental illness during their trip.

She stated, “In Switzerland, he was fine. He was energetic. When we reached Italy, we stayed at a Gothic hotel, which we didn’t know at the time of booking. In our room, there was a dome-like structure, which I didn’t like. I asked him to change our hotel, but he insisted on staying there. He told me that there was something there and he felt it. I told him that it’s a bad dream as I thought that people get such ideas in such places. But he insisted on staying in that hotel despite me telling him to change it.”

“His health deteriorated there, and he started having anxiety attacks. When I asked him what is happening, he told me that in 2013, he had a depressive episode and met a psychiatrist called Haresh Shetty. He told me that the same doctor advised him to take Modafinil, [the medicine that] he took on the flight. He told me that he was fine after that. But after that he was feeling more depressed and anxious. Then we cut short the trip and returned,” she said.

What did Sushant’s cook Neeraj reveal?

During the interrogation, Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh told Bihar police that the actor was unwell after he returned from the Europe trip with Rhea Chakraborty.

The Europe trip remains to be a key point in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also got involved in the case after Rhea’s WhatsApp chats were leaked.