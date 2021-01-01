Why Swara Bhaskar takes her identity as an actress seriously

Mumbai, Jan 1 : Swara Bhasker was impressive in web shows like Rasbhari, Flesh and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag last year, and she says she feels a sense of responsibility to choose the right script for her projects, to justify her identity as a credible actress.

“People only listen to my political views and everything that I say because of my identity is that of an actress. If I were a school teacher, even though I would have a sound knowledge of social cause or politics, people would have not paid attention. Since, my identity as an actress has given me everything, including unwanted headlines and controversies, I take my work very seriously. For an outsider like myself, I have no other way to prove my worth than delivering good performance as an actress,” Swara told IANS.

Swara is known for her performance in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Nil Battey Sannata, and Anaarkali Of Aarah.

“I have to mention that I feel the responsibility in choosing a script that engages and entertains people because that is why you are watching a show or a film — to get entertained. I am paranoid about my work, because I do not want to cheat my audience. So, before every shoot, I get a moment of ‘I think I forget how to act’ and I go blank. I always have anxiety and nervous energy before every act! I think that also pushes me to prepare and be on my toe. My father always says one thing, ‘if you want to be spontaneous, prepare’. I follow that,” the actress added.

