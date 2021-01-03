Why Urmila Matondkar slams ‘godi media’?

Mumbai: Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar who recently joined Shiv Sena slammed ‘godi media’ after later tried to link her property purchase with her joining the party.

Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from north Mumbai constituency as a Congress candidate, joined the political party, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on December 1.

Actress gives befitting reply

Tagging Mumbai Mirror, ABP News and Opindia, Matondkar shared a video on Twitter and urged them to publish it on their websites.

In the video, the actress slammed the ‘godi media’ for reportedly presenting half-truth about her recently purchased office.

Matondkar further said that she bought the office with her hard-earned money.

Earlier, some section of the media had reported that the actress-turned politician bought new office for over Rs. 3 crore weeks after joining Shiv Sena.

Kangana Ranaut’s reaction

After the report went viral, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of a report which claimed Matondkar bought the office for over Rs 3 crore, “weeks after joining Shiv Sena”.

She also wrote, ” Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji maine jo khud ki mehnat se ghar banaye woh bhi Congress tod rahi hai, sach mein BJP ko khush karke mere haath sirf 25-30 cases he lage hain, kash main bhi aapki tarah samajhdar hoti toh Congress ko khush karti, kitni bevakoof hoon main, nahin?”.

Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji maine jo khud ki mehnat se ghar banaye woh bhi Congress tod rahi hai, sach mein BJP ko khush karke mere haath sirf 25-30 cases he lage hain, kash main bhi aapki tarah samajhdar hoti toh Congress ko khush karti, kitni bevakoof hoon main, nahin? pic.twitter.com/AScsUSLTAA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 3, 2021

Responding to her, Matondkar shared a video on Twitter and asked her to fix up a meeting where she would be present with all documents as fair proof.

In the video, Matondkar also took a dig at the Y-plus category security given to Ranaut “against the money of crores of tax paying citizens”.