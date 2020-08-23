Why was Moazzam Jahi market reopened in spite of incomplete works?

Hyderabad: The Moazzam Jahi market’s restoration was inaugurated with much fanfare earlier this month. It was done by none other than Telangana’s IT minister K. T. Rama Rao and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddi on August 14. However, it also became an embarrassment for the state as the building’s roof began leaking, as works were still incomplete.

So why was the heritage structure hastily inaugurated?

When Siasat.com called the principal secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar, repeated calls to him they remained unanswered. However, social activists from the city, who did not want to be quoted, said that the inauguration of the Moazzam Jahi market was done for more than one reason, which included political overtones.

“One of the reasons is that the GHMC elections are nearing. Second, the state government wants to divert people from the loss of Saifabad place,” said one activist, who requested anonymity. “There was nothing that the government had to give its citizens on Independence Day so they did that,” he added.

However, in April 2018 the restoration work was given an estimated budget of Rs. 10 crores, according to an article by The News Minute on April 17, 2018. “Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday after visiting the Moazzam Jahi Market in Hyderabad and announced that renovation work would be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore,” it

It may be noted that about Rs.15 crores have been spent on the restoration works so far, in spite of the fact that the works are yet to be completed. Social activists and concerned citizens have are raised questions as to how the TRS government is spending around Rs.450 crores on the new Secretariat building, Rs. 700 crores on Yadagirigutta Temple at Bhongir, Rs. 73 crores per Km( total of 10 -15 Km) on Warangal metro rail project and only 100 crores on the novel coronavirus pandemic.