Why were opposition leaders stopped en route to Hathras, asks Raj CM

Jaipur, Oct 2 : Claiming “gross callousness” in handling of the Hathras gang-rape case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday questioned why opposition leaders were barred from Hathras when the Uttar Pradesh government had nothing to hide.

He also questioned the cremation of the gang-rape victim in the wee hours of Wednesday in the absence of her family while the kin wanted to take her to their village home one last time.

Gehlot was speaking to the media after paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Secretariat.

“There is gross callousness in the Hathras case. The victim was cremated at 2 a.m. in the night. Have never heard of such a case,” Gehlot said.

“You perform the cremation in the night with police help while the poor mother keeps screaming and requesting to see her daughter one last time… you do not even allow her to bid the last goodbye. Such an incident has never been reported,” the Congress leader added.

Reacting to state BJP’s questioning why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not visit Rajasthan even though rape cases were reported from this state as well, the Chief Minister said: “Recently, three BJP leaders wanted to visit Khervada village in Dungarpur. Party MLA Madan Dilawar and other BJP leader went there, but we did not stop them. The opposition has the duty to visit the spot and know about the ground situation in any case.”

“I want to clarify that they (opposition leaders) were going to Hathras as opposition leaders. As an opposition, you can call your leaders from Delhi and we will allow them to visit any place they want to go under police protection,” Gehlot added.

Violence had erupted in Khervada and other parts of Dungarpur after applicants in the teachers recruitment examination wanted general vacancies to be filled by ST candidates. The Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway was closed for four days due to the violence.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.