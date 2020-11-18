Wicket-keeper Saha resumes training at Team India nets

Sydney, Nov 18 : India’s Test wicket-keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Wednesday resumed training with the Indian cricket team at the nets in Australia.

Although there was no word on his fitness, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a video of the 36-year-old cricketer playing shots off balls hurled at him by the team support staff using the side-arm.

“Look who is batting in the nets today. Hello @Wriddhipops! Flexed biceps #TeamIndia,” the BCCI tweeted with the video.

Saha had injured both his hamstrings during his team SunRisers Hyderabad’s IPL game against Mumbai Indians on November 3.

The BCCI had, over a week back, said that the decision on his fitness will be taken later.

“The senior Indian wicket-keeper sustained injuries to both his hamstrings during his side’s IPL game on 3rd November. A call on his availability will be taken later,” the BCCI had stated in a press release on November 9.

Saha has been picked in the Test squad.

The Bengal player got limited opportunities in the IPL, getting just four games for SRH, although he scored 214 runs with two half-centuries in those games. He averaged 71.33.

The Indian contingent arrived in Sydney on November 12.

They are currently undergoing two-week isolation. After the Covid-19 tests, which turned out negative, the team started training from November 14.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.