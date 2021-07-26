Widespread rainfall forecast in north India

 Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the IMD said in a release.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 26th July 2021 6:24 pm IST
Widespread rainfall forecast in north India
Representative Image Photo: PTI

New Delhi: There will be widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till July 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

 Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the IMD said in a release.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh till Tuesday and reduce thereafter.

MS Education Academy

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers is very likely over Konkan & Goa and the Ghat areas of Central Maharashtra during the next three days and increase to isolated heavy to very heavy showers over the region from July 29.

 Enhanced rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar from Tuesday, the release added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button