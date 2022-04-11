Widowed Palestinian mother of six shot dead by Israeli forces

Ramallah: A 47-year-old Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Sunday morning, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.
Palestinian woman identified as Ghada Ibrahim Sabatien, a widowed mother of six, was shot in the lower body after being told by Israeli soldiers told her to stop, she continued walking.
As per the media reports, the forces shot her even though she did not threaten anyone and was not carrying a weapon.
The woman arrived at Beit Jala governmental hospital suffering from a cut in the leg artery, in addition to losing a large amount of blood, which led to her death.
Ghada Ibrahim Sabatien, a resident of Husan village in Bethlehem, lived with her children and parents. She had lived in Jordan for years before returning to the West Bank after her husband’s death.
Two other martyrs in one day
In Bethlehem 21-year-old Palestinian boy Muhammad Ali Ghunaim, was hit with a bullet in his back that penetrated through his torso. He was rushed to Yamama Hospital, but all efforts to save his life went in vain, the Pslestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.
In the Hebron governorate, 24- year-old Maha Kazem Awad Al-Zaatari who was seriously injured after the Israeli forces opened fire on her in the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque, was killed.
17-year-old Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces
A 17-year-old Palestinian teenager who was wounded during an Israel Defense Forces arrest operation near Jenin succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Mohammad Zakarneh suffered a gunshot wound on Sunday. After being shot, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries on Monday.
Zakarneh is the fourth martyr in the last 24 hours.
New military operation in Jenin
On Sunday, April 10, the Israeli forces announced that it is carrying out a new military operation in Jenin camp, from which the perpetrator of the latest attack that took place on Thursday, April 7 in Tel Aviv.
On Saturday, April 9, the Israeli army launched a military operation in the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees, during which a member of the Islamic Jihad movement was martyred, while 12 gunshot wounds were recorded.
On Saturday evening, Israel announced measures against various sectors in the city of Jenin, including closing the checkpoints leading to the city and preventing the entry of Palestinian merchants and businessmen from Jenin to Israel.
Between January and December 2021, Israeli forces have killed 355 Palestinians and injured more than 16,500 across occupied Palestinian territories, according to a report released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Israel occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.
More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.