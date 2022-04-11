Widowed Palestinian mother of six shot dead by Israeli forces

Ramallah: A 47-year-old Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Sunday morning, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

Palestinian woman identified as Ghada Ibrahim Sabatien, a widowed mother of six, was shot in the lower body after being told by Israeli soldiers told her to stop, she continued walking.

#شاهد لحظة إعدام قوات الاحتلال للشهيدة غادة سباتين في بلدة حوسان غرب بيت لحم.



الشهيدة هي أرملة وأم لستة اطفال. pic.twitter.com/vvtp6WTp3j — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) April 10, 2022

As per the media reports, the forces shot her even though she did not threaten anyone and was not carrying a weapon.

The woman arrived at Beit Jala governmental hospital suffering from a cut in the leg artery, in addition to losing a large amount of blood, which led to her death.

Ghada Ibrahim Sabatien, a resident of Husan village in Bethlehem, lived with her children and parents. She had lived in Jordan for years before returning to the West Bank after her husband’s death.

شاهد| تغطية صحفية: "لحظات مؤثرة لأبناء غادة سباتين بعد إعدام الاحتلال لأمهم قرب قرية حوسان غرب بيت لحم".#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/oYIAKziVSj — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 10, 2022

#شاهد.. الحزن يخيم على عائلة غادة سباتين والتي ارتقت برصاص الاحتلال في حوسان بيت لحم. pic.twitter.com/CRQ8G2nMmd — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 10, 2022

Two other martyrs in one day

In Bethlehem 21-year-old Palestinian boy Muhammad Ali Ghunaim, was hit with a bullet in his back that penetrated through his torso. He was rushed to Yamama Hospital, but all efforts to save his life went in vain, the Pslestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

#صورة الأسير المحرر الشـהــيد "محمد علي غنيم" ، الذي ارتقى برصاص قوات الاحتلال في بلدة #الخضر جنوب بيت لحم . #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/2EnazVBqPL — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 10, 2022

In the Hebron governorate, 24- year-old Maha Kazem Awad Al-Zaatari who was seriously injured after the Israeli forces opened fire on her in the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque, was killed.

17-year-old Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces

A 17-year-old Palestinian teenager who was wounded during an Israel Defense Forces arrest operation near Jenin succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Mohammad Zakarneh suffered a gunshot wound on Sunday. After being shot, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries on Monday.

Zakarneh is the fourth martyr in the last 24 hours.

صورة| والدة وشقيقة الشاب محمد زكارنة يلقيان عليه نظرة الوداع عقب ارتقائه متأثرًا بجراحه التي أصيب بها خلال مواجهات بمدينة جنين يوم أمس. pic.twitter.com/D7mPmuHNMw — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 11, 2022

New military operation in Jenin

On Sunday, April 10, the Israeli forces announced that it is carrying out a new military operation in Jenin camp, from which the perpetrator of the latest attack that took place on Thursday, April 7 in Tel Aviv.

On Saturday, April 9, the Israeli army launched a military operation in the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees, during which a member of the Islamic Jihad movement was martyred, while 12 gunshot wounds were recorded.

Also Read Israeli forces shoot 3 Palestinians, kill at least 2

On Saturday evening, Israel announced measures against various sectors in the city of Jenin, including closing the checkpoints leading to the city and preventing the entry of Palestinian merchants and businessmen from Jenin to Israel.

مصادر محلية: قوات الاحتلال تطلق النار بشكل مباشر تجاه الشبان الفلسطينيين في الحي الشرقي بمدينة جنين صباح اليوم. pic.twitter.com/x1QGDwTZl0 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 10, 2022

Between January and December 2021, Israeli forces have killed 355 Palestinians and injured more than 16,500 across occupied Palestinian territories, according to a report released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.