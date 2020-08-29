Wife Mira addresses Shahid Kapoor as ‘suniye’

By News Desk 1 Published: 29th August 2020 4:44 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 29 : Suniye — that is how Mira Rajput Kapoor addresses her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor.

On Saturday, Mira conducted an interactive “ask me anything” session on Instagram, where social media users asked her interesting questions.

A particular user asked her how she addresses Shahid, and Mira wrote : “Suniye”.

Among other revelations she made. Mira said she is more caring than Shahid.

The couple got married in 2015, and they have a four-year-old daughter, Misha, and a one-year-old son, Zain.

Speaking of her children, Mira shared that her son is quite mischievous while her daughter is a sweetheart.

Another user asked if the couple has plans of having more children in future.

“Third child?” the user asked. Responding to the query, Mira quipped: “Hum do humare do.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

