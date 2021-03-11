Wife murders husband, buries dead body near own house

Hyderabad: A missing person’s case turned to be that of a murder, after investigations by the city police found out that a woman killed her husband, who was initially reported missing.

Gagandeep Agarwal (38), a resident of Nizambagh in the Old City, had married Nausheen Begum aka Maryada Agarwal. After the wedding, the couple shifted to a rented house at Mansoorabad under the Vanasthalipuram police station limits.

On February 9, Gagandeep left the house without intimating anyone and his family members were getting Whatsapp messages from an unknown number and they also received a flight ticket. Later his mobile phone was also switched-off.

Soon after, his relative Akash Agarwal lodged a complaint with the LB Nagar police station, upon which a missing case was registered.

During the investigation, it was found that Nausheen was a divorcee and that she had four daughters and a son from her first husband. Gagandeep too had divorced his first wife. During his stay in Yakutpura in the Old City, he became acquainted with Nausheen and they fell in love.

They later got married in June last year. Though their relationship was smooth, Gagandeep reportedly misbehaved with Nausheen’s daughters, due to which planned to murder her husband.

On March 8, Gagandeep consumed alcohol at his house and was in a drunken condition. Taking advantage of the situation, Nausheen allegedly attacked her husband and slit his throat. She then concealed the dead body in a trench within the vicinity of their house.

The police has arrested her and seized the weapons that were used in committing the crime. Further investigation is underway.