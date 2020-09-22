Wife of Galwan martyr Palani given govt job TN CM

By News Desk 1 Published: 23rd September 2020 3:16 am IST
Chennai, Sep 22 : Keeping his promise Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Tuesday handed over the state government job appointment order to the wife of martyred Indian soldier Palani.

Palani was killed during a violent stand-off with the Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June this year.

P. Vanathi Devi, wife of Palani, has been appointed as Junior Assitant tin Ramanathpuram where the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for several projects.

In June Palaniswami had announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh for Palani’s family and a government job for one of the late soldier’s family members.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

