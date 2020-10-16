Wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui records statement before magistrate

Muzaffarnagar: Aliya, estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui recorded her statement before the magistrate. She alleged that the actor’s brother had molested a family member in 2012.

Wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears before POCSO Court

According to Circle Officer Girija Shankar Tripathi, Aliya appeared before the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court to record her statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Later, Saifuddin Siddiqui, brother of the actor leveled allegation against Aliya. He said that the wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui was trying to blackmail and extort money from the actor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in as the lead actor of an undisclosed project, to be backed by filmmaker Umesh Shukla.

The untitled film will be directed by Sejal Shah and penned by Bhavesh Mandalia, who has been associated with earlier projects as Shukla’s “OMG: Oh My God!”, Sudhir Mishra’s OTT release “Serious Men” and Homi Adajania’s “Angrezi Medium”.

“I am always searching for roles that are challenging and quirky, and stories which are exciting and have something to say. With this interesting group of people coming together you can expect the unexpected from us,” Nawazuddin said.