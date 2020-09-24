Wife of Raja who became Rahman 18 yrs ago in KSA asks for return of his body

Hyderabad: About 40 years ago, Raja Mallaiah’s who hails from Yekeenpur Village in the Jagtial District of Telangana went to Saudi Arabia in search of a livelihood. He worked for the General Agencies and Contracting Company there.

Eighteen years ago when Mallaiah’s employer got a contract to undertake work in the holy city of Makkah, he asked him whether he would like to join the work there. Mallaiah was in confusion. He knew that non-Muslims were not allowed to enter in the holy precincts. His employer was keen on retaining him as he knew that Mallaiah was an honest and dependable colleague. Mallaiah weighed the pros and cons of entering a new faith. He listened to his heart and said to the employer, “I would.” Mallaiah then embraced Islam as his new faith changed his name to Abdur Rahman and entered a new phase in life.

He passed away in a Jeddah hospital on August 30 and his wife Baira Rajju (Bhoomakka) now seeks to have his body returned to his native village.

In a petition, she requested the Jagtial District Collector as well as the Government of Telangana to coordinate with the Consulate General of India — Jeddah and Union External Affairs Ministry so that they could bring Rahman ‘ s remains back. She writes, “Kindly repatriate the human remains from Saudi Arabia to India at the earliest to perform final rituals as per our local customs.”

It is not clear what local customs she is referring to.

But sources close to the family said, “Despite his conversion from Hinduism to Islam, relations with his family did not sour. The husband and wife respected each others’ beliefs and that has not shattered any of their bonds.”



“Difference in religious beliefs had no place in their family dynamics,” they added.