Wildfires burns over 3,200 hectares of land in France

Paris: Wildfires have burned over 3,200 hectares of land in France’s southwestern department of Gironde, forcing 840 people to be evacuated, the local government announced in a statement.

“More than 900 firefighters from Gironde and other departments will be mobilized, thanks to the arrival of reinforcements from other departments in the coming hours. Two Canadairs, one Dash (plane) and three water bomber helicopters have been deployed since this morning,” Xinhua news agency quoted the statement issued late Tuesday as saying.

The local government said emergency accommodations are being offered to evacuees in Le Porge and other municipalities.

No further evacuations are planned at this time, it added.

More than 30,000 hectares of land had been burned in the department of Gironde this summer due to dry weather and heatwaves, according to media reports.