Will be ahead of Yogi model: Karnataka min threatens to encounter killers

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already declared that if there is a need, his government won't hesitate to adopt Yogi government's harsh measures to deal with incidents of violence.

29th July 2022
C.N. Ashwath Narayan

Ramnagar: Hinting that the ruling BJP government in Karnataka is preparing to emulate the Uttar Pradesh government’s model for dealing with miscreants, state Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that his government would go five steps ahead of it.

Reacting to the recent murder of a BJP activist in Dakshina Kannada, Narayan said, “Our patience is being tested by violence mongers. The time has come to put fears in the hearts of murderers.”

“It’s not about following the Uttar Pradesh model, we will go five steps ahead of it in dealing with things. If possible, our government is set to initiate all possible actions including encounters of the killers,” the minister told reporters when asked about adopting Yogi government’s model.

“Those who killed innocent people in Mangaluru won’t be spared. There is no hesitation on this front,” he said, adding that protecting the lives of innocent persons is the duty of the government.

BJP workers are running a campaign across the state for launching harsh actions like the Uttar Pradesh government.

