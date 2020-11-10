Will capture more victories in Telugu states: AP BJP Chief

Amaravati, Nov 10 : Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Somu Veerraju expressed happiness at Raghunandan Rao’s victory in Dubbaka by-election in Telangana on Tuesday and said many more victories will come in the Telugu states.

“With a revolutionary spirit and fighting resolve, we will capture many more victories in the Telugu states,” said Veerraju.

Sunil Deodhar, BJP national secretary and co-incharge for AP also congratulated Rao for his by-poll victory.

Commenting on Rao’s victory and denigrating Telangana Rasthra Samiti (TRS), he claimed Telugu people are tired of the corruption-ridden family party.

On the party’s progress in AP, Veerraju said a former minister is going to join BJP soon in Vizianagaram district, which will lead to many more people joining in north Andhra.

In Rayalaseema too, southern AP, Veerraju said there are many positive signals.

“Though bigwigs may not join, activists will join. We also wish the same. MPPs, ZPTCs and people who are in the field,a he said.

Talking about the two major political outfits in the southern state, Veerraju said both Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are one and the same for BJP.

He alleged that both these parties are family trading parties.

BJP is yet to taste power in the Telugu states, except winning a seat or two in some election in both the states but not a steady performance.

Source: IANS

