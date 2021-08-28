‘Will chase away Taliban-supporting MIM’: Bandi Sanjay at padayatra launch

Hyderabad: Amid an ocean of people gathered at the city’s Charminar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit president on Saturday launched his padayatra titled Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ echoed in the area after Sanjay offered prayers at Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting the iconic structure and addressed the gathering. He embarked on the 36-day scheduled padayatra.

“1400 youth had sacrificed their lives for the sake of achieving Telangana, but the fruits were being enjoyed only by one family,” Sanjay said, recalling failed promises of employment made by the TRS- led government. “KCR is now fooling Dalits by his Dalit Bandhu scheme,” he alleged.

In a controversial statement, Bandi Sanjay called out to people to chase away the AIMIM party from Telangana for supporting the Taliban. “We will chase away Taliban ideological AIMIM and the party which is supporting them from Telangana,” he said, as crowds cheered.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP Vice-President and MP Arun Singh, national OBC Morcha President K Laxman, MPs Soyam Bapu Rao, D Aravind, S Muniswamy, MLAs T Raja Singh and M Raghunandan Rao, among others were present at the occasion.

The yatra will pass through Rangareddy, Medak, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and end at Huzurabad. Several national level BJP leaders will join Sanjay along the way. A motorcycle rally by BJP activists was also taken out in the city ahead of the yatra.

It is earlier reported that Sanjay is taking up this yatra against the corrupt family rule of the TRS.