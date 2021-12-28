Will chop Teenmaar Mallanna into pieces: TRS MLA Mohammed Aamir

Hyderabad: TRS MLA from Bodhan, Mohammed Shakil Aamir on Monday said that if Chintapandu Naveen Kumar aka Teenmar Mallanna were to continue making derogatory comments against Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members, he (Aamir) would chop Mallanna’s body into pieces.

Speaking to the media, Shakil Aamir requested CM KCR and Home Minister Mahmood Ali to detain him under PD Act and send him out of the state. He said the state government shouldn’t allow persons such as Teenmar Mallanna to enter the state.

Later, Teenmaar Mallanna registered a complaint at Medipally police station in Hyderabad stating that the TRS MLA made ‘life-threatening remarks against him’.

Teenmaar Mallanna was attacked on December 24 at his office by a group of alleged TRS activists after the IT minister KT Rama Rao’s response on Twitter regarding the ‘Q news’ youtube poll that body-shamed KTR’s son Himanshu Rao.

A case was registered against Teenmaar Mallanna on Monday for the online poll in his Q News channel. He had also allegedly made inappropriate comments against the family members of the chief minister.