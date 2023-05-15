Will close 300 madrassas in Assam this year: CM Biswa Sarma to Owaisi

Karimnagar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday slammed All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said that he will close 300 more madrassas this year.

While addressing a gathering at Karimnagar, CM Sarma said, “We’re working to stop love jihad in Assam, and we’re also working towards closing down Madrassas in the state. After I became CM, I closed 600 Madrassas in Assam.

“I want to tell Owaisi that I will close 300 more Madrassas this year,” he added.

Earlier in March, CM Sarma said that he has closed 600 madrassas and intended to close all of them as he wants to build colleges, schools and universities instead.

Addressing a rally, meant for ‘Shiva Charithe’, in Belgavi, the Assam CM said, “People from Bangladesh come to Assam and create a threat to our civilization and culture.”

“I have closed 600 madrassas and I intend to close all madrassas because we do not want madrassas. We want schools, colleges and universities,” he added.

In January, CM Sarma said that the state government wants to reduce the number of madrassas in the state and start registration of the system.

Addressing a press conference, the Assam CM said, “We want to reduce the number of madrassas in the state in the first phase.”

“We want to put general education in madrasas and start a system of registration in madrassas,” he added.

He also said that they are working with the minority community and they are also helping in it.

“We are working with the community on this and they are also helping the Assam government,” he said.