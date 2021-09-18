Will continue to protest till farm laws are withdrawn: Rakesh Tikait

Shahjahanpur: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said the farmers will continue to protest at Delhi’s borders till the three controversial agriculture laws are withdrawn.

He alleged a nexus between the central government and corporates to rob the farmers of their rights.

Till the black laws are not withdrawn, the farmers will remain on the borders of Delhi, Tikait, who is the national spokesperson of the BKU, said, adding the farmers were now aware of their rights.

He alleged that the government was not sensitive towards protecting the rights of the farmers and said time has come for the farmer warriors to shake the roots of the government .

Tikait and other farmer leaders had come to Bunda tehsil here on the occasion of the 38th death anniversary of Sant Sukhdev Singh to pay homage to him.

National president of BKU (Chanuni faction) Gurnam Singh Chanuni termed the farmers’ movement as a dharam yudh being fought to safeguard the rights of the peasants.

The intention of the government is to enslave the farmers which will not be allowed under any circumstances, he said.

On the occasion, the leaders of about half a dozen farmers’ unions asked the farmers to reach Delhi on their call.

Recently, Tikait had led a massive farmers’ mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar to put pressure on the central government to withdraw the three farm laws.

He has already announced that he will work to ensure the defeat of the BJP in the upcoming UP elections on the issue of three legislations.