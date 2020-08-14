Will continue to work for the welfare of the nation: B’desh PM

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Aug 15 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Friday that she will continue to work for the welfare of the nation by sacrificing everything she can in order to fulfil the dream of ‘Father of the Nation’ Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“The people cannot bear the loss of a single loved one and this is what we are enduring only by considering the fact that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman liberated this country,” she said.

The Prime Minister also urged the people of the country to stand by the orphans, elderly people, autistic and disabled persons as well as those deprived of basic amenities.

Spelling out the steps taken by her government for the welfare of the orphans, Hasina said that various training and vocational education programmes have been launched for the betterment of their livelihood.

The Premier also mentioned the previously introduced “Shanti Nibash” scheme for the aged people, saying this project will be reintroduced in the days ahead.

Hasina said Bangabandhu’s military secretary, Col Jamil Uddin Ahmad, was the member of the Bangladesh Army and her brother Lt Sheikh Jamal was a running officer in the army. Both were killed brutally.

She said that her younger brother Sheikh Russell was only 10-year-old at that time. His dream was to join the army as well.

“But the cruelty of fate is he (Russell) was killed brutally by the members of the army. I’m still searching for the reason he was killed; I don’t know what was his crime,” she said.

The Prime Minister said the killers were awarded by the then governments with various lucrative posts.

Hasina also thanked the nation for choosing the Awami League for three consecutive terms.

“I am grateful to the people of Bangladesh who voted for us, and to all the allies, including my party, the Bangladesh Awami League, who have always supported me,” Hasina said.

“I want to make changes to the system. We are always alert so that the people of the country could stay safe and lead a beautiful life,” she said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.