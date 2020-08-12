Will crackdown on night parties amid pandemic: Goa DGP

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th August 2020 11:08 pm IST

Panaji, Aug 12 : The Goa Police will crackdown on the participants and organisers of night parties amid the Covid-19 pandemic, state Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena said on Wednesday.

“There are many restrictions. Some people have the habit of violating law. Those who participate or organise these parties or those who break restrictions, we will act against them,” Meena said.

The top cop’s comments came days after a house party organised at a villa in the coastal village of Arpora turned into a streetside brawl after youngsters attending the event got embroiled in a brawl with a local gang.

The party held on Sunday was hosted by the friends of a young Russian woman, who was leaving for Russia and was attended by around two dozen friends, most of them children of wealthy businessmen from the state capital and nearby areas.

Section 144 continues to be imposed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. In all, Goa has recorded 944 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the tally of active cases is currently at 2,878.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

