Will cut your tongue if you don’t refrain from loose talk, KCR warns Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre and warned the party’s state chief Bandi Sanjay to refrain from loose talk or else “we will cut your tongue.”

While addressing the media here, KCR lambasted the BJP and said that Sanjay has been bluffing the farmers of Telangana by asking them to cultivate paddy and giving them false hope that the BJP will ensure that the produce is procured.

“The Centre has said that they are not going to buy paddy. That is the reason why the agricultural minister asked farmers to opt for other crops instead to prevent the losses of farmers. The centre is behaving irresponsibly,” he said.

“I directly visited the Union Minister concerned and asked him to take the procured parboiled rice. He said he will take a decision and communicate to me, but till now I have received no response. Telangana state already has around 5 lakh tons of paddy from last year. The Centre is not buying it,” he added.

Lashing out at Sanjay for asking the farmers to grow something that is not being procured by the Centre, KCR said, “The Centre is saying we will not procure paddy and the state BJP is saying we will procure it. Refrain from loose talk. We’ll cut your (state BJP leaders) tongues if you pass unnecessary comments about us.”

“Sanjay said he will send me to jail. I dare him to touch me!” he added.

“China is attacking us in Arunachal Pradesh but the Centre hasn’t taken any action. We were silent till now, thinking that it’s better to let the dogs bark, but now, we will not keep quiet. Legal action will be initiated,” he added.

Slamming the BJP for their policies “against farmers”, KCR said, “You (BJP) are killing farmers by running cars on them. A BJP CM asks people to beat farmers to death.”

“We will support the farmers who are protesting against three farm laws. We have the responsibility to save the farmers. The opposition is playing cheap politics. They are playing with the sentiments of the farmers,” he added while informing that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will protest against the Centre for the rights of farmers.

Launching a verbal attack on the BJP, KCR questioned what BJP has done in the last seven years. “India’s (per capita) GDP is less than Bangladesh, Pakistan and Centre has increased taxes unnecessarily,” he claimed.

“Did you give Rs 15 lakh to every person of the country or did you give two crore jobs (as promised)?” asked KCR.

KCR also demanded that the Centre withdraw the cess levied on petrol and diesel, and said, “Centre has lied on petrol and diesel prices. Crude oil price was 105 US dollars in 2014 and now it is 83 US dollars. BJP lied to public saying that prices of petrol and diesel have increased abroad.”