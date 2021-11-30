Will dump unprocured paddy in front of India gate: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a press conference on Monday warned the central government that he will dump tonnes of paddy in front of the India gate in Delhi if it is not procured. “The state government will spend 250 crores, hire 1000 lorries and dump the paddy,” he added.

The warning also included dumping paddy in front of the BJP office and outside union minister Kishan Reddy’s residence. KCR met reporters after a four-hour-long cabinet meeting where he discussed the paddy issue and the state’s readiness for the Omicron variant.

“The Center is behaving like a Kirana (retail) shop and is looking for a profit motive in everything. A government shouldn’t always look for a profit motive. It has a social responsibility to discharge,” he said.

The chief minister said that the Center is denying the responsibility of procuring paddy from farmers and their behaviour is clearly ”anti-farmer”. “This NDA government should be dethroned for the sake of farmers and common people of this country. They have raised prices of almost everything that a middle-class person uses on a daily basis,” he remarked.

He said that the new electricity act is a draconian law and is forcing states to install meters at borewells. “It is due to their policy that 750 farmers committed suicide. BJP’s sole gain in the last eight years is to destroy the social fabric of the society,” he asserted.

KCR then talked about the repeal of three farm laws by the centre. “If the farm laws were good, why did you repeal them and apologize to the farmers? What is your credibility now? BJP will have to apologize to the farmers of Telangana as well,” he said.