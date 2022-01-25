Will ensure Covid-safe polling: Chief Election Commissioner

The Commission has made plans to organise “Covid-safe” election process in the five states holding Assembly elections, the Chief Election Commission informed on Monday.

The presence of voters at polling stations strengthens democracy, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has said in a video message.

“As of now, we have around 95.14 crore voters, 49.01 crore of whom are male voters and 46.09 crore of whom are female voters.” There are 1.92 crore elderly persons among these registered voter, Despite the severe circumstances, voters have placed their trust in the institution of the Election Commission,” said Chandra.

Further, he remarked that the EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic. For the past 12 years, January 25 is celebrated as National Voters’ Day. The theme for this year’s National Voters’ Day is “Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative”. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will be the guest of honour at the event on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported.

The principal guest will be Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who will attend and make his presentation remotely, as he recently was found to be positive for COVID-19.

Chandra also said that holding elections in the last two years had been difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “While holding polls, the Commission guaranteed that the vote and the voters were protected,” he added.