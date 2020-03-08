‘Will ensure dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits’: Bukhari

A+ A-

Srinagar: Expelled PDP leader and Mehbooba Mufti’s cabinet Minister Altaf Bukhari has launched a new political party ‘Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party’ on Sunday amidst traditional Kashmiri politicians detention in jail under the stringent PSA.

Speaking at the launch of his party, Bukhari said his party is determined to preserve the self-respect and dignity of people of the Union Territory and ensure dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits.

“This party is not floated by a family and there will be a total restriction that anybody who becomes President of party cannot be elected more than 2 times. It is by the commoners, for the commoners, of the commoners,” Altaf Bukhari was quoted as saying.

He was also unanimously elected as party’s president hours before the launch of his political outfit where over a 30 political leaders, including 23 former legislators and ministers, are expected to join the outfit from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC) and the Congress, sources said.

“We are not here to sell dreams and fantasies but will always be pragmatic, honest and fair in our approach. We have resolved to create a political platform where people are real stakeholders of the political process,” he said.

Some of them include Dilawar Mir, Noor Mohd Sheikh, Yawar Mir, Zafar Iqbal Manhas and other former MLAs from PDP; Usman Majeed, Aijaz Khan, Mumtaz Khan and Shoaib Nabi Lone from Congress; Vijay Bakaya, Syed Asgar Ali and Kamal Arora from NC.

“After August 5, a lot has changed. People are in despair, tourism is reduced to zero and local industries have closed down. In that view, challenges are very huge. It is an endeavour to see how we can restore the semblance of these things,” he added.

Informed sources said that the main focus of the party will be the politics of development and that the outfit will have representatives from Jammu and Kashmir while it is also likely to include the Kashmiri Pandits.

Further stressing on the focus of the newly-formed political party, Bukhari stressed that confidence-building measures between New Delhi and Srinagar needed to be restored.

“People here are feeling the absence of credible voices, who can take up their issues and get them sorted,” he stressed.

This new political outfit is seen an emerging third front which is likely to bring former chief secretary and political adviser to CM, district Pradesh chiefs of political parties, Block Development Council chairpersons, Kashmiri pandits, civil society and municipal committee chairpersons on board.

This outfit will have representatives covering the length and breadth of J&K, including Gurez, Kokennag, Karnah, Jammu, Anantnag, Srinagar, Reasi, Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Baramulla, Rafiabad, Rajouri, Tanmarg, Bandipora, Vijaypora.

Meanwhile, former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti continue to remain in detention since the scrapping of special status to J&K on August 5.