Will expand the cabinet soon, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Nov 10 : Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that his BJP will fulfil all its assurances made during in the run-up to the bypolls, including inducting some of those who helped to form the government.

Interacting with reporters here after the bypoll results were announced, with the ruling party winning both seats, he said that at this age, he does not wish to be seen as a man who did not fulfil assurances given to people.

“I have given assurances to some which I know and they also know it. Whom all I have assured that they will be made ministers will surely be inducted into my cabinet, no matter what comes,” he said.

Yediyurappa added that he would convene a meeting of senior party leaders in a day or two to discuss and finalise the modalities to carry out cabinet expansion at the earliest.

N. Munirathna, who won by over 57,000 votes in RR Nagar, is an aspirant for the ministerial berth and is eyeing powerful portfolios like Energy, which was held by his arch rival, and state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar in the previous government led by H.D. Kumarswamy in 2018-19.

At present, there are seven berths vacant in the state council of ministers.

