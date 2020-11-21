Will expose all of Vijayan’s corrupt deals: Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 : “My hands are clean and I have done no corrupt deals and I am ready to face any probe by any agency,” Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala told the media on Saturday, reacting to the news that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cleared a vigilance probe against the Congress leader.

Vijayan okayed the probe following allegation levelled by a former bar owner Biju Ramesh, who said that he paid Rs 1 crore to Chennithala. Ramesh is also the central character in the earlier Kerala Bar scam that led to K.M. Mani’s fall.

“This is a more than a six year old allegation and twice this case was probed and dismissed by the previous Congress government and even by the present government. Two different vigilance directors probed this and gave a clean chit. Now again this has surfaced, I whole-heartedly welcome this and any number of probes, as I have nothing to be worried of,” said Chennithala.

“I will not be scared by all these and all this is happening because Vijayan knows that he is in trouble. Since he is in trouble, he is trying to rope me in as well.

“I will expose all the corrupt deals of Vijayan. He has turned jittery as the various probe agencies are reaching his doorsteps and he and his CPI-M party is trying everything to ensure that he is not caught. But, I will expose him,” said Chennithala.

“Vijayan was taking credit for writing to the Centre to send national probe agencies to probe the gold smuggling case and when it started to reach his office, he now says the agencies are trying to scuttle the development of Kerala.

“Wish to ask what development has taken place here. All that has taken place is a team led by Vijayan has been engaged in nefarious activities ranging from gold smuggling to taking commissions for each and everything,” said Chennithala.

“The now circulated audio clip of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh is the creation of the CPI-M and meant to help save Vijayan, as she is heard saying that she is pressurised to name top leaders. All know that the police and the government are behind this,” added Chennithala.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.