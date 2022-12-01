Will expose TRS’ scams if BJP comes to power in 2023: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday vowed to expose the illegal investments made by the family members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, if the BJP is voted to power in the next assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering at Vola village of Nirmal district as part of the fourth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay alleged that KCR family had invested crores of rupees of ill-gotten money in liquor, drugs and gambling activities.

“Not just the Delhi liquor scam, even in Bengaluru drugs case, KCR family had a role. But he managed to get the case closed. We demand that the case be reopened and all the accused and those who are indirectly linked to it be punished,” the BJP state president said.

Also Read Farmers in peril; Telangana Congress calls for statewide protest

Sanjay also said it was only after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister could common people get justice.

“It was the Modi government which constructed toilets for rural women; gave gas connections to womenfolk under Ujjwal Yojana; supplied rice to the poor free of cost and sanctioned 2,40,000 houses in Telangana under PM Awas Yojana,” he said.

The BJP president said whatever schemes that were being implemented in Telangana were only sponsored by the Modi government – whether it was procurement of paddy, subsidy on fertilisers and development of gram panchayats with funds sanctioned by the 15th finance commission.

On the other hand, the TRS government has not fulfilled any of its promises. Instead, it pushed the state into debt trap, imposing a burden of Rs one lakh on each family, he said.

Sanjay appealed to the people to give the BJP a chance to rule the state and see the difference.