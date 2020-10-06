‘Will Fadnavis campaign for former Bihar DGP who defamed Maha?’ asks Deshmukh

Mumbai: I want to ask former Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis if he will campaign for former Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey, a person who ‘defamed’ Maharashtra and Mumbai Police? asked State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday.

“You all know that Bihar election is approaching and as a result, a political conspiracy was hatched. I would rather say a contract (supari) was taken to defame Maharashtra and to meet the political ends for the Bihar elections,” said Deshmukh during a press conference here.

“Gupteshwar Pandey resigned and is now fighting in Bihar elections. He also worked to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police. Today, Devendra Fadnavis has been given responsibly for Bihar elections. I have one question for him, will he campaign for the person who defamed Maharashtra?” he asked.

Deshmukh’s remarks come after the former Bihar DGP joined the Janata Dal (United) last month, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, saying that he doesn’t understand politics but has joined the party at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s request.

Further talking about the AIIMS report on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, he said, “The team of AIIMS doctors released a report on Sushant’s case. Another report by Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital was also released. The country is eagerly waiting on CBI’s comments on these reports.”

He further said that efforts were made to defame Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maharashtra by a particular party. “An American University has written about how Sushant’s cases were politicised and how a conspiracy theory was hatched,” he added.

“Efforts were made to hurt the prestige of Maharashtra and Mumbai Police. Even after Supreme Court gave its nod on how Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was probed, questions were raised by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,” he added.

The Maharashtra Home Minister said that at the time when the State is struggling with COVID-19, people are going at great length to defame Maharashtra.

“During these trying times, efforts were made to defame the State and discredit the police. Keeping Bihar election in mind, a conspiracy was hatched,” he added.

Deshmukh also said that all those people who defamed Maharashtra on social media and otherwise will be thoroughly investigated.

Source: ANI