Will fully follow SC order on commission for women: Govt

New Delhi: The government will fully follow the Supreme Court’s order on the issue of giving permanent commission for women, Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Defence, said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to a question by TMC MP Saugata Roy on permanent commission for women, Naik said, “We don’t do any discrimination. We will fully follow the Supreme Court’s order”.

The Supreme Court had last month ruled that women officers shall be considered for permanent commission and will also be eligible for command posting on par with male officers.

Roy said the Army has only 65 permanent commission officers, the Navy has nine and Air Force has little more than 300. In such a scenario, how will there be gender parity,

Naik said eligible women officers will be get permanent commission.