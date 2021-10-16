Will get a Med college sanctioned if elected: Gellu Srinivas

Hyderabad: TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav today said that he will get sanctioned a Medical College to Huzurabad segment if he was elected to win as an MLA in the by-poll to be held on October 30.

Srinivas Yadav held a poll campaign at Kamalapur in the segment along with Peddi Reddy and Ch Dharma Reddy. The minister slammed Etela Rajender as the minister failed to build houses for the poor. With support of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and ministers I will get a medical college and bring jobs to local people. The medical college will get a hospital to get jobs to the eligible and the people should support him in the polls.

The CM offered 4000 houses to each minister in his cabinet and Etela Rajender did not build the same and ignored development, he charged. If he wins from the BJP what else Rajender will develop by sitting in the opposition benches, Srinivas Yadav asked. The CM is supportive of developing our segment with necessary funds, he said. The voters have to support the TRS for continuing welfare and development, Srinivas said.

The voters should not support the BJP as the Centre levied more charges of fuel and gas. The BJP government promised to give 2 crore jobs a year and denied jobs to the youth he charged.

The TRS regime of KCR has been implementing welfare schemes being replicated by other states. He cited that rythu bandhu, rythu bhima, Kalyan Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, pensions and KCR Kits are a few that reached all sections. Dalit Bandhu is new scheme for SC empowerment he claimed.