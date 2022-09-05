Will give free power to farmers if opposition wins in 2024: KCR

Rao promised Rs 100 crores for Nizamabad urban constituency to convert the old collectorate complex into an air-conditioned cultural centre and vowed to do other development works.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th September 2022 8:12 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced that free electricity will be provided to farmers nationwide after a non-BJP administration gets elected to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After CM inaugurated the integrated district office complex (IDOC) headquarters and the TRS party district headquarters constructed in Nizamabad district, he addressed a large crowd.

“Should I enter national politics? he asked.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Will immerse Ganesh at Pragathi Bhavan if TRS tries to stifle Hindu festivities: Bandi Sanjay

KCR claimed that the central government had failed to promote critical industries and that a hazardous plot had been created to undermine farmers so that corporate executives connected to the PM could purchase their property.

In addition to raising the cost of urea and fertilisers as part of this plot, the Central government insisted that farmers put electric metres to their agriculture pump sets. All of these were targeted at forcing farmers into losses and putting them in a hopeless situation, in an effort to force them to give up agriculture, KCR claimed.

Chandrashekhar Rao promised Rs 100 crore for Nizamabad urban constituency to convert the old collectorate complex into an air-conditioned cultural centre and do other development works.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button