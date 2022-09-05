Will give free power to farmers if opposition wins in 2024: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced that free electricity will be provided to farmers nationwide after a non-BJP administration gets elected to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After CM inaugurated the integrated district office complex (IDOC) headquarters and the TRS party district headquarters constructed in Nizamabad district, he addressed a large crowd.

“Should I enter national politics? he asked.

Also Read Will immerse Ganesh at Pragathi Bhavan if TRS tries to stifle Hindu festivities: Bandi Sanjay

KCR claimed that the central government had failed to promote critical industries and that a hazardous plot had been created to undermine farmers so that corporate executives connected to the PM could purchase their property.

In addition to raising the cost of urea and fertilisers as part of this plot, the Central government insisted that farmers put electric metres to their agriculture pump sets. All of these were targeted at forcing farmers into losses and putting them in a hopeless situation, in an effort to force them to give up agriculture, KCR claimed.

Chandrashekhar Rao promised Rs 100 crore for Nizamabad urban constituency to convert the old collectorate complex into an air-conditioned cultural centre and do other development works.